LaVar Ball: LaMelo should be drafted No. 1 in NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball is considered to be one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball is expected to be taken within the top five picks, but if it were up to his father, LaVar Ball, LaMelo would be going No. 1 overall in the draft.

“In the draft, when you have the No. 1 pick, you want to take a guy who’s most popular,” LaVar Ball said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast last week. “That’s one of the things you want to have — like Zion (Williamson) was most popular last year. And then the second thing is you probably want to take the best guard because that’s how the game is changing. Melo is both of those.

“So if you’re going to start your franchise and you want to put people in the seats, you gotta get Melo.”

According to CBS Sports, Ball is the No. 1 prospect in the draft class. ESPN ranks him No. 2, and Sports Illustrated has him at No. 3 overall.

The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for June 25, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered the sports landscape and will most likely push back the date of the league's draft as well.