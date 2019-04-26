Cards unload Josh Rosen to Dolphins; NFL Network's Steve Smith rips QB for whining

When the NFL's Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma's Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft on Thursday, the selection set up a potential quarterback competition between Murray and Arizona's 2018 starter, Josh Rosen, who was the team's top pick in last year's draft.

But now that competition won't be happening. The Cardinals are trading quarterback Rosen -- the overall No. 10 selection in last year's draft -- to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

In return, the Cardinals are expected to receive the No. 62 pick overall and a fifth-round pick in 2020, the reports said. The trade has been expected for weeks.

Rosen had to wait until late in the second day of this year's draft in Nashville before changing teams after the former UCLA star had a rough rookie season with the Cardinals, going 3-13.

But Rosen didn't have to wait to hear criticism from the NFL Network's Steve Smith, a retired wide receiver who played for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens across 16 NFL seasons.

Upon hearing that Rosen had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media, possibly in reaction to trade rumors, Smith ripped into the quarterback, saying, "You are replaceable!"

"Every team is drafting," Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler, said on-air during the network's draft coverage Friday. "We've got six rounds in the next couple of days. Guys are getting replaced. You are replaceable. ... They say in the league, the more you can do, it helps your opportunities.

"So now you're mad because they brought some competition in here, so you're gonna try to take your ball?" Smith continued, directing his comments at Rosen. "First of all, son, it ain't your damn ball to take anyway. So, you just keep playing with your phone, and you just keep showing us what the stigma of you and who you were at UCLA, now you've brought it to the professional level.

"You've showed us when things don't go your way, you're going to cry in a corner. But guess what? They're gonna ship you’re a__ home, somewhere else, and you can go cry and be their problem."

Now Arizona can work on prepping Murray as the starter without Rosen around.

In his rookie season Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Rosen is the only first-round quarterback since 1970 to change teams after just with season with his draft team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.