Late burst gives Simpson 2-shot lead in Greensboro

Webb Simpson had four birdies and an eagle hole span on the back nine Saturday to grab a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Wyndham Championship.

Simpson carded a six-under 64 to finish 54 holes at 15-under-par 195. He will go for his first PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Second-round leader Tommy Gainey managed a one-under 69 to slip into second place at minus-13 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Carl Pettersson, the 2008 champion, fired a seven-under 63 to join John Mallinger (65) in fourth place at 12-under-par 198. Daniel Summerhays, who won as an amateur on the Nationwide Tour, is one stroke back at minus-11 after posting a 68 in round three.

The round was completed despite a 63-minute weather delay.

