Landeskog, Olver lead Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog and Mark Olver each had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche snapped a two-game skid with a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Erik Johnson also scored and Ryan O'Reilly had three assists for Colorado. The Avalanche are 3-1-2 in their last six and 29-26-4 overall.

Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves, allowing only Ryan Jones' goal.

The Oilers (22-29-6) who have lost the first two games of their three-game homestand.

Oilers coach Tom Renney missed the game because of post-concussion symptoms in after being hit in the head with a puck during a practice Feb. 6. Associate coach Ralph Krueger directed the team.

Colorado opened the scoring with 47 seconds left in the first period. The Oilers started scrambling after a poor clearing attempt by goalie Devan Dubnyk, leading Johnson's goal on a blast from the point.

Olver made it 2-0 at 3:55 of the second. O'Reilly made a nice feed through the goalmouth to Olver, who blasted a one-timer for his first goal of the season. Olver was playing in his first game for Colorado this season after being recalled from Lake Erie of the AHL.

Colorado scored again at 9:37 of the period. On a power play, Paul Stastny fed it from behind the net to Landeskog in front of the net for his 14th of the season.

Edmonton had a chance to get back into the game soon after when Ryan O'Byrne took a pair of penalties, but the Oilers were unable to convert on the 4-minute man advantage.

The Oilers did get on the board with 5:19 left in the period when Jones corralled the rebound of Ben Eager's shot and slid a backhand shot past Varlamov.

Notes: The Oilers won three of the previous four meetings against Colorado this season. ... Colorado G Jean-Sebastien Giguere is sidelined on a day-to-day basis, so Varlamov got the start. The Avs recalled Cedrick Desjardins from Lake Erie of the AHL to serve as his backup.