Lakers' Russell Westbrook complains about Thunder player's late dunk, ejected from game

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook was ejected from the team’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night after getting into the face of Darius Bazley with less than two seconds left.

As the Thunder were closing out the game, Bazley had stolen the pass and put the exclamation point on the victory with a ferocious dunk. Westbrook didn’t like that his opponent was showing him up and expended the rest of his energy getting into the face of Bazley.

Westbrook yelled in Bazley’s face, "don’t do that," and later said he had an "old-school" mentality about never showing up opponents.

"We’re old-school," Westbrook said. "When s--- like that happens, I don’t let it slide. I take it on the chin and move on. In the game of basketball, there’s certain things you don’t do. There’s certain things you don’t do in sports. Game already over and I didn’t like it. Simple as that."

Bazley scored 20 points helping send the Lakers to 2-3 to start the year.

"It’s a 48-minute game," Bazley’s teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. "Crazier things have happened. ... So we knew it was possible. I myself have come back from a deficit almost that big, so I knew it was possible. Just stay the course. Every game, every moment for the whole season."

Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game he didn’t think Bazley meant any harm.

The Lakers at one point had a 26-point lead and let it slip away. The team had 17 turnovers despite shooting 50% from the field.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points and eight rebounds. Westbrook had 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 turnovers.

Six Thunder players were in double figures. Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Oklahoma City won the game 123-115 for its first win of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.