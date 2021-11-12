Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving fires off three-word tweet as he remains sidelined over COVID vax refusal

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in the 2021-22 season for the Nets

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving fired off his first tweet in more than a month as he remains sidelined from playing in any games because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nets are, so far, 8-4 without him and have a game against the New Orleans Pelicans to prepare for Friday night. But before that happened, the star point guard sent a three-word tweet.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round 2, Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"God never fails."

While Irving hasn’t tweeted in a while, he had been posting cryptic messages on his Instagram. Two weeks ago, he posted what appeared to be an hourglass and last week he posted a photo of Laurence Fishburne as Neo from the movie "The Matrix." Both pictures came without captions.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 1, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Nets point guard was also spotted Wednesday attending Seton Hall’s first home men’s college basketball game of the season. He was seated courtside next to former Pirates star Tim Thomas and was masked the entire time. He didn’t appear to speak to the media.

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in New York, in this Saturday, June 5, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Whether Irving comes back for Brooklyn this season depends on whether he either gets vaccinated or the team decides to use him for games outside the Barclays Center. Unvaccinated team members are barred from entering indoor facilities in New York City.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com