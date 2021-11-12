Kyrie Irving fires off three-word tweet as he remains sidelined over COVID vax refusal

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving fired off his first tweet in more than a month as he remains sidelined from playing in any games because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nets are, so far, 8-4 without him and have a game against the New Orleans Pelicans to prepare for Friday night. But before that happened, the star point guard sent a three-word tweet.

"God never fails."

While Irving hasn’t tweeted in a while, he had been posting cryptic messages on his Instagram. Two weeks ago, he posted what appeared to be an hourglass and last week he posted a photo of Laurence Fishburne as Neo from the movie "The Matrix." Both pictures came without captions.

The Nets point guard was also spotted Wednesday attending Seton Hall’s first home men’s college basketball game of the season. He was seated courtside next to former Pirates star Tim Thomas and was masked the entire time. He didn’t appear to speak to the media.

Whether Irving comes back for Brooklyn this season depends on whether he either gets vaccinated or the team decides to use him for games outside the Barclays Center. Unvaccinated team members are barred from entering indoor facilities in New York City.