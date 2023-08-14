Kyrie Irving backs James Harden after ESPN reporter calls 76ers star 'disgruntled'

Kyrie Irving may not be teammates with James Harden anymore, but he has his back amid the latter’s claim that Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is a "liar."

Harden called out Morey while on a tour in China, ripping the basketball ops leader in Philly while saying he will "never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

"Let me say that again – Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of," Harden said Monday.

Of course, this is a major NBA story, which means all the top reporters and insiders are on it, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Woj," as he’s monikered, posted on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, a link to an article about Harden’s statement on Morey, calling him "disgruntled." Irving doesn’t believe that was right to say about his former Brooklyn Nets teammate.

JAMES HARDEN, IN CHINA, RIPS 76ERS TEAM PRESIDENT WHO ONCE EXPRESSED SUPPORT FOR HONG KONG PROTESTERS

"Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl [sic] Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?" Irving replied under Wojnarowski’s post.

Harden’s relationship with Morey stems back to his time with the Houston Rockets, where the latter was an executive. Morey traded Harden to the Nets when he wanted out of Houston in 2022, but when he joined the 76ers, he brokered a trade that reunited them once more.

It’s unclear what exactly prompted Harden to say what he did in China, but any chance that he might be returning to the 76ers for the 2023-24 season, despite the team trying to trade him, seems lost now.

It was reported that the 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers were trying to make a deal for the shooting guard, but those talks broke down. ESPN reported that the 76ers wanted to bring Harden back, as he opted into the final year of his contract for $35.6 million, though the All-Star hoped it was to be traded quickly after.

Now, Harden’s future in the NBA appears in limbo as he’s burning the only bridge he currently has under his contract.