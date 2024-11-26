Kylie Kelce says she’s ‘not going to stop cursing’ in front of kids in trailer for new podcast

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has captivated NFL fans with her unapologetic persona, and now the soon-to-be mother of four will be giving fans more of what they love most with her own podcast.

She introduced the launch of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," with a trailer this week when she gave listeners a brief look at some of the topics she plans to explore every Thursday.

"Listen, I’m just as shocked as all of you that I’m starting a podcast," she said. "But if everyone’s going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me."

Kelce said one of the topics she plans to explore is her "brutally honest opinions" on motherhood. The trailer then clipped to her speaking about using colorful language in front of her girls.

"I’m not going to stop cursing in front of my kids," she said in the clip.

"My kids hear the F-word on a daily basis. They know it's a ‘[grown]up word’.’

Jason and Kylie recently announced they are expecting their fourth daughter. The couple share three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, the youngest of whom was born shortly after Jason played in the Super Bowl against brother Travis Kelce.

Kylie said in the trailer that, in addition to talking motherhood, her podcast will also cover social media trends and the "biggest stories in sports and entertainment."

"You guys said you wanted more Kylie, and to that I say, f--- around and find out."