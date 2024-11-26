Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Kylie Kelce says she’s ‘not going to stop cursing’ in front of kids in trailer for new podcast

Kylie recently announced the couple is expecting again

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has captivated NFL fans with her unapologetic persona, and now the soon-to-be mother of four will be giving fans more of what they love most with her own podcast. 

She introduced the launch of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," with a trailer this week when she gave listeners a brief look at some of the topics she plans to explore every Thursday.

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce poses for a photo with Kylie Kelce during the "Kelce" documentary premiere at Suzanne Roberts Theatre Sept. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Listen, I’m just as shocked as all of you that I’m starting a podcast," she said. "But if everyone’s going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me."

Kelce said one of the topics she plans to explore is her "brutally honest opinions" on motherhood. The trailer then clipped to her speaking about using colorful language in front of her girls. 

"I’m not going to stop cursing in front of my kids," she said in the clip. 

"My kids hear the F-word on a daily basis. They know it's a ‘[grown]up word’.’

Kylie Kelce at a golf tournament

Kylie Kelce during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nev. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Jason and Kylie recently announced they are expecting their fourth daughter. The couple share three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, the youngest of whom was born shortly after Jason played in the Super Bowl against brother Travis Kelce. 

Kylie said in the trailer that, in addition to talking motherhood, her podcast will also cover social media trends and the "biggest stories in sports and entertainment." 

Kylie Kelce NBC

Kylie Kelce, wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, announced her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," with a trailer this week. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"You guys said you wanted more Kylie, and to that I say, f--- around and find out." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.