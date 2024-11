Jason Kelce is mastering the "Girl Dad" title.

The future NFL Hall of Famer and his wife are expecting their fourth daughter, Kelce's wife, Kylie, announced on Instagram Friday.

Kylie shared a "very accurate representation" of her three daughters' reactions to getting "another sister" on the social media platform.

All three daughters were photographed wearing pink sweaters that said "Big Sister." One daughter was covering her ears, another smiling and the youngest crying.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie wrote on Instagram.

It's not yet known how far along Kylie is or when daughter No. 4 is due.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been married since April 2018. The two met on a dating app earlier in the decade, and Jason has joked he was "blacked out drunk" on their first date.

Kylie recently ripped her husband for his "dumba--" advice on how to spice it up in the bedroom, where he told men to "wear some really skintight pants" and "grab her right on the a--."

"If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumb-- response to this question," Kylie said in her own video, "I would say that he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying that she’s not interested."

Well, it appears the two are just fine.

Kelce retired earlier this year after spending all 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his illustrious career, he made seven Pro Bowls and was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection, winning the 2018 Super Bowl and playing in another, which he lost to younger brother Travis.

He played in 193 games in his NFL career, second most in team history. He made 156 consecutive starts, a franchise record. He has since joined ESPN's "Monday Night Football," while his podcast with his brother, "New Heights," continues to grow in popularity.

