Cardinals' Kyler Murray shrugs off low placement in quarterback rankings: 'I love it'

Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray's first four years in the NFL have been a mixed bag. He has thrown for at least 20 touchdowns in every season except his injury-shortened 2022 campaign.

But the 2019 No. 1 draft pick remains confident in himself — even if others are doubting him.

CBS Sports released tiered quarterback ratings, and Murray's name was in one of the lowest tiers.

The signal-callers were placed in tiers 1 through 7, with Murray landing in tier 6.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Murray appeared to shrug off the ranking.

"I love it," Murray wrote in a Twitter post in response to the list.

CARDINALS' KYLER MURRAY DONATES TO VICTIMS OF TEXAS MALL SHOOTING

Murray was a two-sport star in college, and he has dealt with injuries almost since he entered the NFL. But he was named Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

He tore an ACL last season and was sidelined for the final six games. He underwent surgery to repair the injury in January. ACL injuries typically require a minimum of eight months of recovery time, meaning Murray may not be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

The exact timeline for Murray's return remains unclear.

"The new coaching staff in Arizona has been trying to manage those expectations, intent on taking a measured approach to ensure there is a low chance of reinjury." Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard said, according to Sports Illustrated.

The sixth tier, where Murray fell, was labeled the "No Clue, Man" group. Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games last season before he was injured.

The Cardinals parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury in January, and longtime general manager Steve Keim stepped down.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the new coaching staff will be responsible for getting the best out of Murray going forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Murray seems to be using the doubt about his ability to perform at an elite level as fuel.

The Cardinals travel to the Commanders Sept. 10 to kick off the 2023 season.