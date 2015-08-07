Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Lowry has slimmed down considerably, which was shocking to J.J. Redick

May 2, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry (7) calls out to a teammate from the bench during the second quarter of game six of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry had perhaps his best professional season last year, making the All-Star team for the first time while averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 assists per contest.

Because of all of that, it would be silly to criticize Lowry's physique. But he hasn't exactly been known as one of the more ripped players in the league, though the way he's been working out this summer may begin to change that perception.

Kyle O'Quinn of the Knicks posted this photo, which shows that Lowry has significantly slimmed down. That was evidently all kinds of surprising to Clippers guard J.J Redick, who commented on the post to verify that it was in fact Lowry that he was seeing.

