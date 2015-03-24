Expand / Collapse search
Published
September 12, 2015

Kurt Busch lands in North Carolina for second race in rare doubleheader

By | Associated Press
Race driver Kurt Busch practices at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Rookie Orientation Program in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2014. Busch will try to be the first driver in a decade to compete in IndyCar's Indianapolis 500 and Sprint Cup's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CONCORD, N.C – Kurt Busch has landed at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ready for the second race in his rare doubleheader.

Busch landed in a helicopter at the track around 4:50 p.m. He landed less than 90 minutes after he left Indianapolis Motor Speedway following a sixth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500.

Busch is trying to complete the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. The feat known as "The Double" has been attempted by just three drivers, the last being Robby Gordon in 2004. Only one, Tony Stewart in 2001, successfully completed the two races, finishing sixth at Indy and third at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

His girlfriend tweeted a photo of Busch asleep on the Cessna Citation X that brought him to North Carolina.