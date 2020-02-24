Kobe, Gigi Bryant memorial attendees receive commemorative program, T-shirt

Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles brought thousands of attendees hoping to get to share in their memory one last time.

Fans packed the arena where Kobe Bryant delighted fans with his prowess on the court for years before retiring. Bryant and the Lakers began playing at the Staples Center in 1999 and he played his last game there in 2016, dropping 60 points in a win over the Utah Jazz.

About 20,000 attendees at the memorial service received a program with pictures of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. The Los Angeles Times tweeted photos of the pictures inside the program.

According to the newspaper, all attendees received a black T-shirt which showed Kobe and Gigi embracing on the front and the Nos. 2 and 24 on the back with an infinity symbol in the middle.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were among the seven who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., late last month. In the days after the crash, an estimated 250,000 mourners paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend outside the arena with makeshift memorials.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against the helicopter company that was carrying the victims.