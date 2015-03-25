Knicks re-sign veteran forward Kenyon Martin

The New York Knicks have re-signed veteran forward Kenyon Martin.

General manager Glen Grunwald announced the signing Thursday.

The 6-foot-9 Martin averaged 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over 23.9 minutes in 18 games (11 starts) with New York last season. In 12 playoff games, he averaged 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.42 blocks over 21.1 minutes.

Martin originally signed the first of two consecutive 10-day contracts on Feb. 23, 2013 and then was signed for the remainder of the season on March 15.

The top overall selection in the 2000 draft out of Cincinnati by New Jersey, Martin helped the Nets make two NBA finals. He also has played for the Nuggets and Clippers, but has never been healthy enough to play an entire schedule in a season.