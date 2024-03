Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kirk Cousins' next chapter in the NFL will be with the Atlanta Falcons, as he's agreed to become their new starting quarterback, his agent Mike McCartney announced.

Cousins agreed to a four-year deal with the Falcons, though financial have not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story. More to come…