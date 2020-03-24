Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter gets toilet paper delivery from teammate via drone

Athletes are not exempt from the everyday problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and that includes being susceptible to the shortage of household supplies.

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter was apparently running low on toilet paper this weekend when teammate Alex Iafallo thought of a creative way to help out while still adhering to the CDC’s recommendation of social distancing.

Carter’s wife posted a video to Twitter of Iafallow airdropping a roll by a drone.

Grocery store shelves have been emptied out since local governments began implementing self-quarantines as a result of COVID-19.

Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the season for an unknown period of time.

“Nobody knows how long the hiatus may be. Nobody, even the medical community, can predict it with certainty. And what we’re doing is, we’re modeling every conceivable alternative so that when it’s appropriate to go back to work, we will know what our options and our alternatives are," he said.

The NHL suspended its season with nearly 200 games remaining before the playoffs.

Bettman said he remained optimistic about resuming and still awarding the Stanley Cup, which has only not been handed out twice since 1893: in 1919 during the Spanish flu outbreak and in 2005 because of a lockout.

There are more than 46,000 cases confirmed in the U.S., with 11,226 cases confirmed in just one day. There have been at least 593 deaths.

