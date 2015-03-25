Kidd wins coaching debut, Pierce has more fouls than points as Nets top Wizards 111-106 in OT

next Image 1 of 2

Tyshawn Taylor scored 16 points, Paul Pierce had more fouls than points, and Jason Kidd was a winner in his coaching debut as the Brooklyn Nets opened their preseason with a 111-106 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The remade Nets showed off new additions Kevin Garnett, Pierce, and, of course, Kidd, transitioning to a coat and tie after 19 seasons in uniform.

Kidd played most of his starters for only 12 minutes, with Brook Lopez (15 points) outscoring the other four combined. Pierce had three points and four fouls, and Garnett scored four points. Shaun Livingston started at point guard in place of Deron Williams, who has a sprained right ankle.

Nene led the Wizards with 19 points. John Wall had 16 points and eight assists.