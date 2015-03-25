Kevin Harvick beats Kasey Kahne on final restart to win 2nd Coca-Cola 600 in 3 years

next Image 1 of 2

Kevin Harvick pulled away from Kasey Kahne on a restart with 11 laps left to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in three seasons, a race stopped nearly 30 minutes Sunday night when a TV camera support rope snapped.

Kahne led 156 laps and appeared to have the strongest machine in NASCAR's longest race. But Harvick took the low line following the last of 11 cautions and slowly pulled away.

Harvick won two years ago when Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran out of gas 700 feet from the finish line.

Kahne finished second, Kurt Busch third and polesitter Denny Hamlin was fourth in his second full race since returning from injury.

There were 10 people injured when the rope collapsed. Three were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.