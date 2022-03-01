Ex-Kentucky star Tyler Ulis injured in car crash: 'Thank God he is alive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyler Ulis, a former Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball star and Phoenix Suns guard, was injured in a car crash over the weekend.

Photos posted on his Instagram Stories showed Ulis with casts on his arms and legs. Ulis’ father James told Lexington Herald-Leader his son was on Interstate 75 between Detroit and Toledo around midnight Friday when he got into a head-on collision. He suffered a broken ankle and other injuries.

"It was a tough one, but thank God he is alive," James Ulis told the paper.

John Calipari, who was Ulis’ head coach from 201t 2016, tweeted his well-wishes.

"One of my most competitive players, whose will to win inspired me, had a car accident in Michigan. We’ve been in touch, but let’s send some prayers, #BBN. He’s had some setbacks and fate has intervened a few different times," Calipari tweeted.

"I’m here for you @tulis3 until the wheels fall off!!"

Ulis played two seasons for the Wildcats before going pro. He was a Consensus All-American and the 2015-16 SEC Player of the Year. He averaged 11.3 points in 72 career games for Kentucky.

The Suns selected him in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He played two seasons with the Suns and one game with the Chicago Bulls between 2016 and 2019.

He was last played in the G-League with the Stockton Kings. He signed with the Santa Cruz Warriors in October but never played a game for them before he was waived. He is currently a free agent.