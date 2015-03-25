Kentucky gets payback, routs Robert Morris

Lexington, KY (SportsNetwork.com) - Kentucky exacted its revenge, and then some.

Aaron Harrison had 28 points as the top-ranked Wildcats routed Robert Morris, 87-49, on Sunday night.

The Colonials shocked the Wildcats in the first round of last year's NIT.

Julius Randle added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-1), which fell to No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday. Harrison was 1-of-7 from the floor in the loss to the Spartans.

"It was a good game for us because the one thing we're not doing is competing at the level of the other teams," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said.

The Wildcats started five freshman for the first time in school history.

Karvel Anderson netted 16 points to lead Robert Morris (2-2).

"Everybody wants to build the story up from last year's game. Obviously these are two completely different teams," Colonials head coach Andrew Toole said.

Harrison, who nailed four triples, hit three early ones from beyond the arc as the Wildcats raced out to a 17-2 start.

Anderson put in a shot from well beyond halfcourt at the first-half horn to pull the Colonials within 44-20 entering the break.

Kentucky led by as many as 40 points and cruised to the easy win over the final 20 minutes.

Game Notes

James Young chipped in with 10 points for Kentucky ... The Wildcats shot 49.1 percent (28-of-57) from the floor, while Robert Morris shot just 23.2 percent (16-of-69) from the field.