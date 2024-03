Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

John Calipari has served as the head coach of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team for well over a decade. But the Pittsburgh native has never forgotten his roots.

During a preview of the Wildcats first round matchup against Oakland on Thursday night, Calipari spoke about his "blue-collar" upbringing and what it meant being back in Pittsburgh for the start of March Madness.

"How many of you are from Pittsburgh," Calipari asked the media on Wednesday, before making several references to local colloquialisms. "Let me say this about Pittsburgh. When I grew up, it was a blue-collar town. But it's never changed the roots of what Pittsburgh is and what it's about."

The veteran coach dove into an explanation of his experience growing up in Pittsburgh and how that contributed to his winning mentality.

"We were all brought up the same way. Our father’s were laborers, mom raised us and put hopes and dreams and ‘You can be whatever’ – that was mom. But we were all the same. It was a melting pot, and you were taught there’s nothing in this world that’s going to be given to you. You’re gonna have to go take what you want, and you don’t work, you will not eat."

He continued, "That was the famous line. You don’t work, you’re not eating. You work. If you want to be better than somebody, you better work. That’s Pittsburgh, and it was the greatest thing.

Calipari called it a "special place," and is no doubt hoping that message will remain with his players as they prepare to take on the No.14 seeded Golden Grizzlies.

During Calipari’s 14-season tenure, no program has more tournament wins (32) or appearances in Final Fours (four), Elite Eights (seven) or Sweet 16s (eight) than Kentucky, according to the team website.