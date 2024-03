Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Before Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney became an NBA champion, he tried to guide UCLA to a national championship when he was with the Bruins for the 2014-15 season.

Though UCLA lost in the South Regional semifinal to Gonzaga, Looney said it was among the moments he was going to remember for the rest of his life.

"March Madness was a lot of fun," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Until I got here (in the NBA) it was the biggest game, arena I got to play in, which is pretty cool.

"These are moments you’re gonna remember the rest of your life. My advice to the kids going in is just enjoy it, embrace it. Embrace the media, embrace your practices, embrace your teammates. You don’t know how long you’ll be able to play this game of basketball, play on that type of stage."

Looney said his March Madness experience was "a lot of fun" but wished he could have helped the Bruins go further.

UCLA was the No. 11 seed in the region and topped SMU in the Round of 64. In the Round of 32, the team took care of No. 14 UAB before losing in the Sweet 16.

Looney was a Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman selection as he averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game his lone season with UCLA. He turned pro after the year and was drafted by the Warriors.

UCLA missed out on making the men’s tournament this year after three consecutive appearances.

Invisalign partnership

Looney joined a new team during the 2023-24 season, at least off the floor. He partnered with Invisalign to give himself a little boost of confidence throughout his day.

"It’s something I always wanted to try. Always want to improve my smile. I’m a big smile guy and I wanted improve that and to boost my confidence a little bit," he explained to Fox News Digital. "I joined the team this year and it’s been a great experience."

Looney said he wanted to keep a little bit of the gap in between his teeth, which is why he went the Invisalign route instead of braces.