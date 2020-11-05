Kelly Stafford reacts to Lions placing husband on reserve/COVID-19 list again

The Detroit Lions placed Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, which is reserved for the players who either tested positive for the coronavirus or came into contact with someone who did.

Stafford has been on the list before and his wife, Kelly, appeared to be perturbed over her husband being placed on the list once again and possibly putting his status for Sunday in jeopardy.

“Here we go again,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that her family all tested negative for the illness.

Kelly Stafford was critical of the NFL when her husband was put on the list for the first time. He was removed after the team said he received a false-positive result.

“For 24 hours, we believed my husband was positive for covid… We were all tested the day after and we were all negative including Matthew..then he rested negative again, then again, again, and again,” she wrote at the time.

“After his second negative, we were made [aware] of the ‘false positives’ and how this was one of those cases.

“I have been losing my mind because of how my Family has been treated since my husband was put on COVID-IR," she continued.

“Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work.. and that's just to name a few things," she said. “I don't blame these scenarios on any of the people directly involved.. I understand where they are coming from, but I do blame the @NFL. I blame the @NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people's lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”

While the U.S. reached 100,000 coronavirus cases for the first time on Wednesday and some teams shut down their facilities because of the positive tests, Lions coach Matt Patricia said there was no need for that.

“There’s no need for any of that, as far as our situation,” he said. “I can’t speak to the future.

“Everybody across the country, especially in Michigan right now, with the cases going up, really no one knows what the next day is going to look like. We just have to do the best we can to stay safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.