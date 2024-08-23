Keanu Reeves signs one-day contract with Canadian junior hockey team to raise money for mental health

Keanu Reeves got the chance to fulfill a childhood dream Thursday, and it was all for a good cause.

The famed Hollywood actor signed a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), getting the chance to play netminder for a day after an injury sidelined him from a potential career with the team when he was a teen.

"It’s a big day for our organization," Windsor general manager Bill Bowler said. "We are so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad. If he’s half the goalie he was in ‘Youngblood,' we should do well this season."

"We really could use some of those skills on the ice, and he plays in a band too? Keanu will get along great with the rest of the team for sure," captain Liam Greentree added. "Definitely a welcome addition."

Reeves, 59, put on his own jersey and signed a contract with the team to benefit the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Windsor-Essex. Both items were put up for auction on Friday with 100% of the proceeds going to CMHA.

"We are big supporters of the CMHA and hope the auction for this extremely rare jersey will help such an important cause in our community," Bowler said.

The current highest bid is just over $7,400, and fans will have until next Friday to enter a bid.

Reeves made his feature film debut in the 1986 classic "Youngblood," starring Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze. The film follows a young farmhand pursuing his dream of playing in the NHL.