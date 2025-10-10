Kara Dart touts son's performance in Giants' dominant win over Eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kara Dart was all smiles Thursday night as she watched her son, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, lead his team to a victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The rookie was 17-of-25 with 195 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the 34-17 win. He was the first Giants rookie quarterback to lead his team to a victory over the Eagles since Travis Tidwell in Week 11 in 1950.

Kara Dart and her husband, Brandon, were off to the side as their son appeared with rookie running back Cam Skattebo for the Amazon Prime Video postgame show. Charissa Thompson remarked to Kara that her son was extremely polite and wondered what seeing the victory at MetLife Stadium meant to her.

"Well, I’m gonna get emotional," she said. "I think when you have a child that works as hard as he does, and dreams as big as he dreams, that’s what you want for him. You want him to reach those dreams. So, it’s really special."

Brandon Dart said his son expressed confidence that the team would pull off a win.

"Jax knew they were gonna have a good chance tonight," he said. "He has unbelievable faith in his coaches and his teammates. Right when he left, he said, ‘We’re gonna be good.’"

Kara Dart captured the attention of Giants fans last week as they suffered a defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The Utah native runs a fitness program. People magazine pointed out that she suffered a foot injury in 2019 that forced her to rethink the way she exercises.

Jaxson Dart also credited his mom for giving him fashion advice.

"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," he told GQ in 2024. "At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways."