Justin Tucker lifts Ravens to victory with 43-yard game-winning field goal

The Baltimore Ravens needed the leg of Justin Tucker four times on Sunday night and no kick was more important than his 43-yard field goal to give his team the 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens were in search of an answer after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put his team up 17-16 after leading a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Burrow snuck the ball across the goal line for the score. It was his second touchdown of the night.

Lamar Jackson answered the call with 1:58 remaining. He guided the Ravens down the field with a seven-play, 50-yard drive that was capped off with Tucker’s game-winning field goal.

Baltimore (3-2) recaptured the AFC North lead with the win. The team lost to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Jackson finished 19-for-32 with 174 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He missed a few potential touchdown passes overthrowing his receivers but was able to compensate with a game-winning touchdown drive. He added 58 yards on the ground, leading Baltimore.

Mark Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Devin Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards. Isaiah Likely was the only other target who had at least two catches.

Burrow gave it his all but Cincinnati’s failure to score in the third quarter put a damper on their pursuit of a victory. Burrow finished 24-for-35 with the touchdowns. He was sacked twice and threw a pick.

Hayden Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens held Ja’Marr Chase for seven catches for 50 yards.

Baltimore will now try to build a winning streak against a hot New York Giants team. The Bengals will hope to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints.