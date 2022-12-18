Justin Herbert's dart sets up game-winning field goal as Chargers top Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans were locked in a defensive battle their entire game, and it was up to Justin Herbert to come through in the clutch.

Herbert led a six-play, 52-yard drive with 44 seconds left to get the team into field-goal range. He avoided the pressure and threw a 35-yard dart to wide receiver Mike Williams to get kicker Cameron Dicker into range. Herbert spiked the ball to stop the clock and then the team got a delay of game penalty before the attempt.

Dicker nailed the kick from 43 yards and Los Angeles would win the game, 17-14.

The teams combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter, which was the most scoring done throughout the game. Tennessee tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter on a 4-yard run from Derrick Henry. Neither team scored again until Austin Ekeler scored on a 3-yard run with 10:28 remaining in the game.

Ryan Tannehill tied the game with 48 seconds to play on a 1-yard rush. But it was Herbert who came through in the final seconds to help Los Angeles go to 8-6 and drop Tennessee to 7-7.

Herbert finished 28 for 42 with 313 passing yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass and instead tossed two interceptions. Ekeler had 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown while Joshua Kelley added 24 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown of his own.

Keenan Allen led Los Angeles with eight catches for 86 yards. Williams had four catches for 67 yards.

Tannehill left the game for a time due to an ankle injury but came back in. He finished 15 for 22 with 165 passing yards and an interception. Henry rushed for 104 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. He also led the Titans in receiving with four catches for 59 yards.

Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker had two sacks on Herbert.