Women’s World Cup
Julie Ertz's husband, Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, celebrates wife's first Women's World Cup goal

Ryan Gaydos
U.S. women’s soccer star Julie Ertz scored her first Women’s World Cup goal Sunday during a win against Chile, and no one was more excited for her than her husband – Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Julie Ertz scored in the first half on a no-look header on a corner kick in the 26th minute, assisted by Tierna Davidson. Ertz celebrated by blowing a kiss up to the stands – presumably where Zach Ertz was cheering her on.

CARLI LLOYD SETS WOMEN'S WORLD CUP RECORD AS US CLINCHES SPOT IN NEXT ROUND

The Eagles star was in Paris supporting Julie and he later posted a video congratulating the midfielder on her first goal.

“Julie just scored a heck of a goal. We’re up 3-0 at halftime and we’re not stopping. Go USA,” he said.

It would be Ertz’s only goal of the match and her first international goal since scoring against Jamaica Oct. 14 in the CONCACAF semi-final.

The U.S. won, 3-0, on Sunday and solidified a spot in the knockout stage. The team plays its last group-stage match against Sweden on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

