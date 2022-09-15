Expand / Collapse search
Julian Edelman recalls tequila-fueled night of 2020 arrest with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

Edelman was arrested for vandalism

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Kenny Chesney once sang, "You and tequila make me crazy." Well, tequila certainly appeared to make Julian Edelman crazy almost three years ago.

The former wide receiver was arrested for vandalism in January 2020, but he felt it was an interesting enough tory to tell on his "Games with Names" podcast.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a third-quarter touchdown with wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Nov. 24, 2013. 

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a third-quarter touchdown with wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Nov. 24, 2013.  (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

He revisited the night on his podcast with Paul Pierce, who joined Edelman and former teammate Danny Amendola on the evening in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Edelman attempted to slide across the hood of a car, but his pants kept him from sliding, damaging the car.

"It was my jeans," he said. "There was no slide. There was too much friction … Me, wearing straight jeans, go over there and I kind of stuck. Homeboy gets out of [the] car, waves down a cop, they start hemming me up."

At the time of the arrest, police told TMZ Sports it was "apparent" Edelman had been drinking.

He confirmed that.

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. 

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.  (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Edelman, Amendola and Pierce were stuck inside a restaurant because police officers were tending to a nearby robbery, so they settled in the only way they knew how.

"We were on our way to leave, and we couldn’t leave the place for two-and-a-half hours, so what did we do? We just drank tequila all night long."

Edelman made note that it was a citizen's arrest, but he still woke up to "300 texts from my agent."

"We go back to the house. We’re over here thinking it’s not on TMZ, it’s not out, we’re having the best night of our life," Edelman said. "We go out, and we’re playing one-on-one basketball at Soho House, and people are like, ‘What’s going on?’ I wake up in the morning to 300 text messages from my agent, this, that."

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a catch before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. 

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a catch before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.  (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Edelman retired after the 2020 season, while Amendola announced his retirement earlier this year.