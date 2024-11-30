Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend claims account was hacked after comment mocking CTE

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's recent engagement to actress Hailey Steinfeld hasn't been met with celebration by everyone.

Allen's ex-girlfriend, Instagram influencer Brittany Williams, has recently deleted a comment and a post from her account after news of Allen's engagement.

The comment was in response to a user who was asking whether the influencer hadn't found her "next athlete yet."

"Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't have to play for one," Williams wrote. "Don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete."

Williams later deleted the comment and posted a story in which she claimed her account was hacked.

"My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please [let me know]," Williams wrote. That story was later deleted as well.

The current boyfriend of Williams is unknown.

The model previously opened up about her split from the NFL star in an interview on the "Martinis and Bikinis" podcast in February.

"I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years," she said. "I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first, because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am. I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy, but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining."

Williams even went on to say that breaking up with Allen has led to her feeling "giddy."

"I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment. . . . It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard, but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.

"For me, it’s been the most fun and exciting experience, and I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like, and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is."

Break-up rumors between Allen and Williams swirled starting in May 2023, when Williams unfollowed the quarterback on Instagram and appeared to celebrate her birthday without him. Additionally, any mention of Buffalo was removed from her account.

Things got a bit more interesting when the two went to the Kentucky Derby, but without each other. One of Williams’ friends had an eyebrow-raising post on her Instagram Stories.

"Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll," the post read.

Meanwhile, Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023 when they were photographed dining together in New York City. They have become one of the NFL's most private power couples, compared to the likes of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Allen and Steinfeld are rarely seen together publicly. But now they are set to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Williams will look to improve the security on her Instagram account for her 142K followers.