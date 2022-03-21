Jose Altuve 'surprised' Carlos Correa spurned Astros for Twins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carlos Correa’s decision to sign with the Minnesota Twins over the Houston Astros stunned his former teammate Jose Altuve.

Altuve, the star second baseman on the Astros, said Sunday he heard from Correa when he decided he was going to sign with a new team. Correa and the Twins agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.

"I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting that. Obviously we’re going to miss him. He’s a great player and a great guy inside the clubhouse. He was one of our leaders," Altuve said.

He added: "Now that he’s on another team, I’m happy for him. He got a great deal. Happy for him. I know he’s going to play good. He’s going to make the Twins better."

Correa was sought by some of the top teams in MLB but decided on the short-term deal with the Twins last week. He was a main part of the Astros’ World Series championship in 2017 and the team’s American League championships in 2019 and 2021.

The slugging shortstop hit 26 home runs and batted .279 with a .850 OPS in 148 games last season. Houston won the AL West with a 95-67 record but lost to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

Altuve will be a main player on the Astros’ team this season. He hit .278 with 31 home runs in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.