Jordan Spieth offers crucial reminder to Hideki Matsuyama after Genesis victory

Hideki Matsuyama put on a show at Riviera in the final round of the Genesis Invitational, shooting a 62 to hold off Will Zalatoris and Luke List for the win.

Matsuyama was 17-under par for the tournament. In the final round, he started with three consecutive birdies then six pars through nine holes. He started just as strong on the back nine with three birdies and then closing with three more birdies.

It was a great way for the 2021 Masters champion to pick up his ninth PGA Tour win and his first in a Tour event since the 2022 Sony Open.

Jordan Spieth offered a pretty good reminder to Matsuyama on X, drawing from his own experience at Riviera earlier in the tournament.

"Great playing Hideki! Just make sure you double check that scorecard…" Spieth wrote.

Spieth was disqualified from the tournament after he signed for the wrong score. During the second round, he bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole at the southern California course, but it was written down that he had a par.

The 29-year-old shot a 2-over 73 on the day — not a 72 like the card said — putting him at 3-under for the tournament. Spieth shot a 66 in the first round, putting himself in good position.

Normally, someone a golfer is paired with, a "marker," will keep score for that golfer.

The USGA and R&A define a marker as "the person responsible for entering a player’s score on the player’s scorecard and for certifying that scorecard." The rule also states that the marker "may be" a player, although it almost always is.

It is that golfer's responsibility to make sure the scores are correct. Spieth was paired with Patrick Cantlay, who owned a five-shot lead at 13-under at that time, and Tom Kim. Spieth and Cantlay have participated in numerous Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together as American teammates.

Spieth was 10 shots back of Cantlay when he was disqualified, but he was well within the 1-over cutline.

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA," he wrote on X.

