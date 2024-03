Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The last team Jordan Montgomery pitched against was the Arizona Diamondbacks when he helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series.

After a long, drawn out free agency, Montgomery is now pitching for the D-Backs.

Just two days before MLB Opening Day, Montgomery is signing a one-year deal with Arizona worth $25 million, per the Arizona Republic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Montgomery does have a $20 million player option for the next season with 10 starts. His 2025 salary would move to $22.5 million with 18 starts and $25 million with 23 starts.

The 31-year-old is another Scott Boras client who settled for a short-term contract with options this offseason. Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman also signed similar deals.

EX-MARLIN RESPONDS TO JAZZ CHISHOLM'S CRITICISM: ‘YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW ME'

Arizona was in the market for starting pitching, especially after Eduardo Rodriguez suffered a lat strain that will keep him out for at least the start of the year.

Montgomery’s 2023 season ended with the Rangers, but it began with 21 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals, the team the New York Yankees sent him to in 2022. He quickly became a top trade candidate after pitching to a 3.42 ERA over 121 innings.

The Cardinals ended up trading Montgomery to the Rangers, who were pushing for the postseason. Montgomery found even more success there, pitching to a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts over 67.2 innings.

With the Cardinals and Rangers, Montgomery used his pinpoint location with his fastball and sweeping curveball to produce 166 strikeouts – the most of his career.

Montgomery’s career has been great post-Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in 2019 after starting just two games with the Yankees. His 10 starts in 2020 produced a 5.11 ERA, as he was getting back into the swing of things.

However, he had 30 starts in 2021 with a 3.83 ERA, showing his durability over 157.1 innings.

The Diamondbacks needed pitching in a tough NL West division, which includes the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Montgomery joins a solid, young D-Backs rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt.