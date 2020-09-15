Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Jon Gruden wants Derek Carr to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth

As the first quarter got underway in Carolina, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shouted, “Cindy Gruden Tiger Woods,” during a play call, which didn’t go unnoticed by the head coach

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
close
Protests mark NFL season launchVideo

Protests mark NFL season launch

Poll: Majority backing for taking a knee.

Jon Gruden’s better half made an unexpected cameo during the Las Vegas Raiders’ season opener on Sunday.

As the first quarter got underway in Carolina, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shouted, “Cindy Gruden Tiger Woods,” during a play call, which didn’t go unnoticed by the head coach.

“Derek used my wife’s name in one of his audibles. So, it must not have been that loud. Still trying to figure out why Cindy Gruden came up during the game. Gotta look into that,” Gruden said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

JACOBS RUNS FOR 3 TDS AS RAIDERS HOLD OFF PANTHERS 34-30

Cindy has been married to Gruden since 1991. Their son, Deuce Gruden, is a strength and conditioning assistant for the Raiders. They share two other sons, Michael and Jayson.

The Raiders defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 34-30.

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Saints, which will be played sans fans at the Raiders’ new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Gruden also offered a playful warning to the seven-year quarterback in regard to future audibles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Unfortunately for me, I could never hear him until (Sunday),” Gruden said. “So I don’t know what he’s been up to at the line of scrimmage, but he better keep my wife out of it from now on.”

Should Carr choose to get creative on gameday, he could always call Heather Neel, his wife of eight years.

Trending in Sports