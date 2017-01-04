Johnny Sauter wins Camping World Truck Series championship

William Byron won his seventh Camping World Truck Series race of the season Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but it was Johnny Sauter who came away with the real prize.

Sauter finished third in the EcoBoost 200, but that was four spots ahead of his nearest Championship 4 Chase playoff competitor -- making Sauter the 2016 NCWTS champion.

Sauter bested fellow Championship 4 Chasers Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Timothy Peters, who finished seventh, eighth and ninth in the race, respectively.

It is Sauter's first NASCAR national touring series championship, capping a Chase in which he won

"It's not just me, it's the whole team and everyone at GMS Racing. ... I'm just proud of these guys," said Sauter, who came from the 19th starting position to claim third. "It's just an awesome night. I'm proud to be a champion."