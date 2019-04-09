Johnny Manziel appears to be turning over new leaf as he reveals name change

Things haven't worked out quite like Johnny Manziel hoped they would. Maybe John Manziel will have better luck.

The former college football star-turned-professional bust appears to be turning over a new leaf after failed runs in the NFL and Canadian Football League and a shortened season with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

Manziel, speaking to the “Dan Patrick Show” on Sunday, said he wants to go by John now instead of Johnny.

“I have a little update for you. I actually go by John these days. So, I’m kind of just turning over the page and moving forward a little bit,” he said.

But "John Football" doesn't really have the same ring to it.

Manziel added he’s hoping to get another shot in the NFL after a short run with the Cleveland Browns, which led to his journey to the other football leagues.

“All I want is an opportunity to come in and prove that, I believe, I’m a different person these days,” he told the show. “I believe that I’m willing to put in the work to get to where I want to be, and I’m not scared of that anymore.”

If Manziel should get another shot at the NFL, he would be on a short list of AAF quarterbacks who signed with an NFL team.

Luis Perez, of the Birmingham Iron, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Garrett Gilbert, of the Orlando Apollos, signed with the Browns.