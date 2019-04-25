John Havlicek, Boston Celtics legend, dead at 79

John Havlicek, a legendary Boston Celtics star behind one of the most famous plays in NBA history, died Thursday at 79, the team announced.

The Hall of Famer's cause of death was not immediately clear, but the Celtics said he died in Jupiter, Florida.

The basketball star was described by the team in a statement as "one of the most accomplished players in Boston Celtics history, and the face of many of the franchise's signature moments."

Havlicek, with the nickname "Hondo" for his resemblance to John Wayne, was known for one of the most iconic plays in league. In the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference final against the Philadelphia 76ers, he stole Hal Green's inbound pass.

He was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State — where he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 1960 national championship — by a Celtics team stocked with stars Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Tom Sanders, Tom Heinsohn and Frank Ramsey.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.