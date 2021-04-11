John Daly predicts Tiger Woods will 'come back strong' and break Jack Nicklaus' record

John Daly believes if there’s one golfer who can make a comeback, it’s Tiger Woods.

During an appearance on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday, Daly, a two-time major champion, believes Woods has what it takes to "come back strong" from his horrific car crash in February and break Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 all-time wins at a major tournament.

"Well, I know Tiger, he's very tough," Daly said on the show. "He's mentally tough and, you know, I've talked about Ben Hogan when a Greyhound accidentally hit him and he was really banged up really, really bad, didn't know if he's ever going to play golf, came back to win the US Open. Tiger, I think we'll be back and he'll come back strong. And I really feel like he's going to beat Nicklaus' major record."

Last Wednesday, authorities released information about the crash. Woods was driving at an alarming speed when he wrecked his vehicle in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a news conference that Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph when he first made an impact, and he was driving 75 mph when the vehicle hit a tree, in an area where the speed limit was only 45 mph.

The legendary golfer suffered several injuries from the crash, including open fractures affecting his tibia and fibula, injuries to his foot and ankle, and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg "required surgical release" to relieve the pressure.

According to a TMZ Sports report, Woods was knocked unconscious, had a laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised his right and left rib cages, fractured right tibia and fibula, and had a possible right ankle injury.

Authorities said that there was no evidence of impairment when first responders arrived at the scene. Officials added that Woods thought he was in Florida and he had no memory of the crash. Villanueva firmly denied that authorities gave Woods special treatment in the case.

Following the press conference, Woods released a statement saying that he was grateful to those who helped him the day of his crash. He added he would continue to focus on his recovery process.

