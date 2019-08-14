John Daly defends Trump amid allegations president cheats at golf

Champion golfer John Daly defended President Trump on Tuesday over allegations the commander-in-chief is one of the most prolific cheaters when he plays a round of golf.

Daly golfed with Trump at the president’s New Jersey club on Monday and told TMZ Sports that he doesn’t believe claims that the president cheats.

“It's funny how these people say, 'Does he cheat?' Well, when he goes out and plays, if he hits a bad shot, he might hit a Mulligan, but he doesn't count it when we're playing the match,” Daly said.

Daly, who has won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, said it was actually former President Bill Clinton who cheated on the golf course.

“It's just amazing that people call him a cheat in golf,” Daly said, referring to Trump. “You wanna call a cheat in golf? I'll tell ya, Bill Clinton, he took a Mulligan on putts, chips, when I played with him. I don't think Bill Clinton could've broken 100. At least the president, Mr. Trump, he can shoot 80. 78 to 84, probably.”

The cheating claims came from sportswriter Rick Reilly, who took a swing at Trump in a book about the president’s relationship with the sport.

Reilly was stinging in his criticism of Trump in the book, writing: “He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf, that’s how he learned it, and that’s how he needs it, and whether you’re his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.”