Nascar
Published

Joey Logano signs long-term extension to remain with Team Penske

NASCAR's 2018 Cup Series winner will keep driving No. 22 Ford

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Joey Logano will continue riding under Team Penske in his No. 22 Ford, as the team announced his long-term extension on Wednesday. Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Logano, who won the 2018 Cup Series, is the second driver to sign a long-term extension with Team Penske. Ryan Blaney also agreed to a new deal to continue running his No. 12 Ford. 

Joey Logano waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 14, 2022. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track," Logano, who joined Penske in 2013, said in a press release. "For the last 10 years, Roger [Penske] has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none."

Logano initially drove for Joe Gibbs Racing, joining the Cup Series at the ripe age of 18. But his success came under Penske, earning 27 of his 29 career victories with them. 

"Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future," said Roger Penske.

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, on Aug. 21, 2022. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Logano will continue driving with Blaney and Austin Cindric, who was the 2022 Daytona 500 winner. 

Logano is currently fourth in points with 767 after securing two wins and seven top-five finishes this season. He’s just behind Blaney, who has 779 points for eight top-five finishes. 

Joey Logano waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott, driving under Hendrick Motorsports, earned himself the regular-season championship with his 922 points, collecting four wins and 10 top-five finishes. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.