Joe Rogan goes off on transgender female athletes competing against biological women: 'It's f---ing maddening'

Joe Rogan sounded off on transgender athletes, specifically transgender women competing against biological women in sports, in the latest episode of his podcast on Tuesday.

Rogan was talking with physician Peter Attia on "The Joe Rogan Experience" about the physical size of professional athletes. The comedian pointed out that "equality does not exist physically," which led him to segue into the recent emergence of transgender athletes in sports.

"It’s why we have weight classes. It’s why we should have the difference between females and males competing against each other, which is why this trans athlete thing f---ing blows my mind – how many people go along with this?" Rogan said. "It just blows my mind."

Rogan brought up Lia Thomas and how she won the women’s 500 free at the NCAA Swimming Championships for the University of Pennsylvania.

"Swimming, I mean that Lia Thomas is still the number one swimmer in the world and it’s a biological male. Period. End of discussion. It’s madness. And not only that, hasn’t even gotten – penis removed and has sex with women apparently," Rogan said. "Just, the whole thing is so crazy that you can call yourself a woman and then you’re a woman. And like, this has nothing to do with trans rights. It just has to do with humans.

"There’s a reason why we make a distinction why men are now allowed to compete in the women’s division. If you can just decide you’re a woman, and you compete in a women’s division, and no one’s even allowed to regulate like what that means and if you have any problem with that you’re transphobic. It has nothing to do with transphobia. We’re talking about fairness in sports. It’s crazy. It is absolutely crazy that this is still going on."

Rogan, Attia and producer Jamie Vernon talked about last year’s FINA ruling that would only permit swimmers who transitioned from male to female before the age of 12 to compete in events. World Athletics recently passed a similar ruling in track and field competitions.

"It’s just what they’ve done to those other girls that are competing against her is just a f---ing crime," he said. "It’s horrible. Imagine if you’re a biological woman, you are working you’re a-- off. You are fully dedicated to being the best of the best. You’re dotting all your I’s and crossing all your T’s. You are watching your diet. You are watching your recovery. You are f---ing trying. And this person who just decides they’re a woman with testosterone flowing through their body for their entire life – just dominates you. It’s f---ing maddening."

Rogan said there are plenty of other issues to come to grips with than another culture war.

"We are a society that needs a real problem," he added. "We are fixating on these f---ing very strange issues and deciding that we’re gonna correct all the inequities and inequality in the world by allowing these people to express their truth. You’re encouraging mental illness. You’re encouraging virtue-signaling. You’re encouraging mass ideology – this ideological capture of an entire culture where people know things aren’t true. You know it’s not right. You know it’s not accurate. You know it’s not scientifically true and yet people have to espouse these certain things because if they don’t they’ll be labeled transphobic. It’s f---ing wild."