Joe Montana says Tom Brady is 'crazy' to retire: 'I don't think it's done yet'

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana doesn’t think Tom Brady is done playing football.

Montana, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, told TMZ Sports at the Fanatics event in Los Angeles on Saturday night that he thinks Brady is "crazy" to retire.

"Look at the team he's got, why would you want to leave that" Montana explained. "I don't think it's done yet. I don't think that's over with."

Brady’s 2021 NFL season came to an end in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs in a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Montana believes that loss will fuel him to come back.

"He's still able to play at a high level," Montana told the website. "And the way his season ended for him, I would think that with the team he has, give it at least one more shot."

Montana said Gisele Bündchen could definitely play a role in Brady staying retired.

However, he believes Brady will eventually make a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this month, after Brady announced his retirement when asked if he could make a comeback, Brady said "you never say never."