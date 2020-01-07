Who is Joe Judge? 5 things to know about the new Giants coach

The New York Giants reportedly hired Joe Judge as their next head coach to replace Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur only led the Giants to nine wins during his two seasons with the team. Big Blue is set to hire a relative unknown as their next coach.

New York has not made the playoffs in three seasons and has only made the postseason one time since the organization parted ways with Tom Coughlin.

Here are some things to know about Judge as he gets set to become the Giants’ third coach in five seasons.

1). HE PLAYED COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Judge, 38, played college football at Mississippi State from 2000 to 2004. He was the team’s backup quarterback but mostly was a holder for the kicker on special teams, according to the Clarion-Ledger. He earned three letters during his time with the Bulldogs.

After his playing days were over, he got his coaching start with the Bulldogs as a graduate assistant from 2005 to 2007 before becoming the linebackers coach for Division III Birmingham-Southern.

2). BOXING CONNECTION

Judge’s two uncles have a connection to the boxing world.

Jerry Judge fought George Foreman in 1975. Foreman defeated Judge via technical knockout in the second round but controversy came when fans started to throw things into the ring. His fight was a part of a promotion called Foreman vs. The Five, according to The Intelligencer. If Judge would have knocked Foreman down he would have collected $5,000.

Kerry Judge had a brief cameo in “Rocky V.” He was credited as a boxer in the movie.

3). SERVED UNDER LEGENDARY COACHES

Judge is coming to the Giants after having spent eight years as a coach under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Judge served as a special teams assistant from 2012 to 2014 and a special teams coordinator from 2015 to 2018. He was also the wide receivers coach in 2019.

Between his stint at Birmingham-Southern and the Patriots, Judge was working with Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Judge was a special teams assistant at Alabama from 2009 to 2011.

4). WAS IN THE RUNNING FOR MISSISSIPPI STATE JOB

Judge was reportedly one of the candidates to take over as the head coach for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fired Joe Moorhead after two seasons. According to ESPN, Judge and Todd Grantham were the top choices for Mississippi State.

Judge reportedly turned down the Mississippi State job to take the head coaching job for the Giants.

5). THE GIANTS THINKING ABOUT JASON GARRETT

Judge may already have his offensive coordinator lined up in Jason Garrett. According to ESPN, the Giants have requested permission from the Cowboys to interview Garrett for the offensive coordinator job. Garrett spent one season with the Giants in 2000 backing up Kerry Collins before retiring.

Garrett parted ways with Dallas after nine seasons. Taking the Giants job and finding success would be key in potentially getting a new NFL head coaching gig down the line for Garrett.