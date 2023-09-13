Joe Burrow sports new look prompted in part by brutal performance in Bengals’ loss

In with the new, out with the old.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was spotted sporting a new haircut while entering the team’s training facility on Wednesday, just days after his brutal performance in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow, who threw a career low of just 82 yards, met with the media this week while showcasing a new look.

BENGALS' JA'MARR CHASE UPSET TEAM 'JUST LOST TO SOME ELVES'

When asked by one reporter about when he knows it's time for a visit to the barber, Burrow had a blunt response.

"When you have a game like that on Sunday."

When asked later in the press conference if it was truly his motivation or if he was joking, Burrow said it was "a little of both."

Burrow was pulled in the fourth quarter after finishing 14 of 31 with an uncharacteristically long completion of just 12 yards. He was sacked twice and failed to throw a touchdown pass. His 82 passing yards were the lowest of his NFL career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His previous low was 148 yards in the Bengals’ Week 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Like I said, long season," Burrow said Wednesday.

"Everybody’s got bad games, that’s going to happen and what makes you who you are and hopefully makes you the player that you are is how you respond to games like that and how consistent you can be afterwards."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bengals will next host the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.