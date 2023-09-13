Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow sports new look prompted in part by brutal performance in Bengals’ loss

Burrow was held to career-low 82 yards passing

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
In with the new, out with the old.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was spotted sporting a new haircut while entering the team’s training facility on Wednesday, just days after his brutal performance in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Burrow warms up

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Burrow, who threw a career low of just 82 yards, met with the media this week while showcasing a new look.

When asked by one reporter about when he knows it's time for a visit to the barber, Burrow had a blunt response. 

"When you have a game like that on Sunday."

Joe Burrow walks off the field

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks to the locker room after the fourth quarter of the game against the Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. (IMAGN)

When asked later in the press conference if it was truly his motivation or if he was joking, Burrow said it was "a little of both." 

Burrow was pulled in the fourth quarter after finishing 14 of 31 with an uncharacteristically long completion of just 12 yards. He was sacked twice and failed to throw a touchdown pass. His 82 passing yards were the lowest of his NFL career.

His previous low was 148 yards in the Bengals’ Week 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

"Like I said, long season," Burrow said Wednesday. 

"Everybody’s got bad games, that’s going to happen and what makes you who you are and hopefully makes you the player that you are is how you respond to games like that and how consistent you can be afterwards."

Joe Burrow throws

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Browns on September 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Bengals will next host the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener on Sunday.

