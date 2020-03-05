Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL Draft
Published

Joe Burrow dismisses Tom Brady comparisons: 'Let me do my own thing'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joe Burrow might become the GOAT in time, but for now he’s asking everyone to tone down comparisons to the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Burrow, the LSU star quarterback who is likely to be the first pick in April’s draft, was asked in an interview with the NFL Network about having the same mechanics as Brady. The Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t exactly gleeful about the comparison.

BURROW SHOWS CINCY SOME LOVE, NFL TEAMS DROOL OVER RECEIVERS

“Please don't compare me to the best player of all time,” Burrow told the NFL Network. “Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please.”

When he was told it was a compliment, Burrow replied: “It is, but it's Tom Brady.”

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT SMACKED IN THE FACE DURING SCOUTING COMBINE 'GAUNTLET DRILL'

Burrow had the greatest statistical season of any college quarterback during his senior season with the Tigers. He had 60 touchdown passes with 5,671 passing yards and only six interceptions.

He led LSU to an undefeated season and a national championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He is now set to be taken No. 1 overall in the draft next month. The Cincinnati Bengals, as of right now, have the No. 1 pick and are expected to take Burrow – without any potential drama that the quarterback may ask the organization not to select him in a way similar to Eli Manning.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_