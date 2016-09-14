Joe Biden advised President Obama to 'get on the Wentz wagon'

On Tuesday, Barack Obama visited Philadelphia, Penn. to assist Hillary Clinton with her 2016 presidential campaign. During his speech, the crowd erupted and Obama got huge cheers when he relayed some advice he received from his number two, Vice President Joe Biden:

"Some of you may have seen Joe Biden at the Eagles game. He told me, 'Barack, you've got to get on the Wentz wagon. They've got a new quarterback. We've got hope in Philly.'"

The love affair didn't last long, however, as Obama reiterated that despite his newfound liking towards the Eagles rookie -- who completed 22 of 37 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns vs. Cleveland on Sunday --€“ he remains a loyal Chicago Bears fan, who the Eagles are scheduled to play this weekend.

"We play Philly next Monday night, so I've got to stick with my team, but I am gonna go to Philly and scout out what all of the fuss is about."

As expected, the president was heavily booed by the notorious Philly faithful and the speech moved on to more pressing issues.