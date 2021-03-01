JJ Watt signals he's made free-agent decision after long tenure with Texans

J.J. Watt has apparently found his team new: the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt tweeted a picture of himself working out in a Cardinals shirt, signaling that he will join the team for the 2021 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million, ESPN reported. The 2021 NFL free agency start date is March 17 and the legal tampering period begins March 15.

The star defensive end’s tweet came as a picture of his alleged Peloton profile circulated on social media, ramping up speculation he had narrowed down his free-agent destinations. He tweeted that he didn’t even own a bike.

He will team up with DeAndre Hopkins again. Hopkins was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cardinals last year. Hopkins was recruiting Watt to come to Arizona last month.

JJ WATT'S FORMER TEAMMATE MAKES PITCH TO JOIN HIM ON CARDINALS: 'LET’S FINISH WHAT WE STARTED'

Watt finished his 10th season with the Texans, playing in all 16 games for only the second time in five seasons. He recorded 52 total tackles, five sacks and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

He was released last month and has since posted pictures of himself working out and preparing for the 2021 season.

Frustrations appeared to boil over during the season. He called out the team’s performance in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during the end of 2020. He also apologized to Deshaun Watson for wasting another year of his prime – a moment caught on camera this season.

He was also upset over the team’s decision to fire longtime PR boss Amy Palcic and publicly dismissed any effort by the Texans to rebuild.

Watt’s departure is the latest shakeup in Houston. Deshaun Watson is rumored to have requested a trade, despite the organization’s unwillingness to move on from him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the NFL Network, Houston saved $17.5 million in 2021 cash and salary cap space by releasing Watt.