Jimmy Butler makes time for kid who flew over 4,400 miles to see him sit on bench

The nightmare scenario for every basketball fan became a reality for one young Jimmy Butler fan Tuesday.

Luckily, the story had a happy ending.

Before the Miami Heat took on the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at Miami-Dade Arena, the TNT broadcast showed a young fan holding a sign for Heat star Jimmy Butler.

"Dear Jimmy: We flew over 4405 miles to see you play," the sign said. "Can we get a photo or a big face coffee?"

Butler created the Bigface coffee brand in 2021.

The young fan holding the sign stood next to his sister, who was holding the flag of Argentina.

Butler was a late scratch due to lower back tightness and was ruled out shortly before tipoff.

The broadcast captured a heartbreaking video of the young fan finding out he would not be watching Butler play after traveling thousands of miles.

The Heat caught wind of the fan’s disappointment and tried to make it up to him.

The fan was gifted a jersey and basketball signed by Butler at halftime of the game.

On Tuesday, Butler took it a step further, welcoming the fan back to the arena to spend time with him.

While the young fan did not get the opportunity to see his favorite player suit up, he did get to see the Heat stage a thrilling comeback .

Miami used a 15-0 run late in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit, beating the Celtics 98-95.

The Heat were led by center Bam Adebayo, who scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

"They booted us in the Eastern Conference finals last year," said Adebayo. "I feel like a lot of guys still carry that."