Jim Irsay's suspension has daughters, Colts trying to keep it business as usual

The Colts are hoping to make it business as usual at the team complex even without team owner Jim Irsay around for the next six games.

On the day Irsay's suspension officially began, coach Chuck Pagano relayed a message from the guy who hired him: It's time to focus on football.

Irsay was suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just hours after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated Tuesday. Irsay did not speak to reporters Wednesday and is banned from discussing team or league activities in interviews and on social media until he is reinstated.

Things were already different at practice. Rather than seeing the owner on the sideline, Irsay's daughter, Carlie, stood next to general manager Ryan Grigson and jotted down notes.