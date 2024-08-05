Jim Harbaugh denies committing violations after NCAA's reported notice of allegations: 'I do not apologize'

The University of Michigan is reportedly set to be handed an official notice of allegations (NOA) that stem from the alleged sign-stealing scheme that took place last season.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, is apparently one of four accused of committing Level 1 violations, the most serious.

Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines for nine seasons, denies any wrongdoing.

"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson," he said on Monday. "I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached. No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize, and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

The NCAA accuses Harbaugh of not cooperating with an investigation into the school because he denied its request to view cellphone records.

Current head coach Sherrone Moore potentially faces a suspension as he is accused of deleting texts with supposed scheme ringleader Connor Stalions. The reported NOA says Moore is accused of committing a Level 2 violation.

Moore, 38, was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach when Harbaugh left Michigan for Los Angeles after leading the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997.

Moore filled in as acting head coach four times last season while Harbaugh served suspensions, winning all four games, including the season finale against rival Ohio State.

Stalions resigned from his role in November, roughly a month after the investigation opened. He was initially suspended with pay by the school. He was an off-field analyst with the football team, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was accused of going to more than 30 games at 11 different Big Ten schools over the past three seasons, as well as being in disguise at a Central Michigan-Michigan State game.

Despite the suspensions and ordeals, Michigan won the College Football Playoff over Washington, 34-13.

